Twirlin’ Off TV: RHOA Producers Want Kenya Moore Gone With The Wind, “She Is Going To Be Phased Out”

Kenya Moore To Be Phased Off “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Over Husband’s Refusal To Film

It’s looking more and more like Kenya’s about to be a “CANNED” peach! After losing her spot on the cast trip to Barcelona, more reports have emerged that say she won’t be on the show much longer.

According to Star Magazine:

“Kenya didn’t quit, but she is being disciplined and producers brought in Eva Marcille as a supporting cast member in her absence,” an insider said. “Producers are paying her a massive salary to share her authentic life with the viewers and she refuses to do so,” The insider added, noting that cameras were banned from her June wedding to Marc Daly. “She will be fined by not getting paid for the trip episodes,” the insider said after reports surfaced that she was kicked off the Barcelona cast vacation. “She is going to be phased out of the show.”

It’s been rumored for months now that her goose might be cooked by refusing to have her new husband film the show, and now there’s a new theory about that too.

“She’s trying to use her relationship as leverage to re-negotiate her existing contract,” an insider previously said. “The network feels as though she’s using this as a tactic to get her salary in the same ballpark as Nene.”

Kenya’s been one of the show’s biggest sources of drama. Do you really think they’ll phase her out or all these stories just meant to pressure her into doing what the network wants?

In the meantime, Kenya has been posting about her husband’s restaurant, the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas and the Obama’s anniversary — basically EVERYTHING but RHOA: