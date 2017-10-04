Will You Be Watching? Safaree & Lil Mo Rumored To Join #LHHNY Cast

Safaree And Lil Mo Rumored To Join LHHNY Cast

R&B singer Lil Mo announce to her instagram fans that she’s gearing up to join the cast of the OG Love and Hip Hop franchise in New York. She seems super excited about her appearance on the show, urging everyone to tune in.

Moved to Texas. Atlanta. Fayetteville. Baltimore. Philly. Now it’s time to go back HOME. Get my crown. Take my belongings with me. Buckle up. You’re in for one helluva ride.

Safaree is also rumored to be joining the cast in NYC, transferring from the Hollyweird cast, according to XXL. It’ll be interesting to see what’s Safaree accomplishes on the show, being a Brooklyn native. Who thinks he will actually be concentration on music this season?

The new season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta premieres on October 30th. Will you be watching?