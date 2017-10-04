Daddy Don’t Dig It: Lionel Richie Is “Scared To Death” That Teenage Daughter Dates Scott Disick

Image via Splash

Lionel Richie Fears For Daughter Dating Scott Disick

If you were shocked to see that 34-year-old Scott Disick is seriously dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie, then imagine how Lionel Richie felt!

Based on what he told USMagazine, he is none-too-thrilled about his daughter’s romantic proposition.

“Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” the “Hello” singer exclusively told Us at the American Idol auditions in New York City on Wednesday, October 4.

The legendary singer went on to say:

When asked if he was happy for the new couple, the multi-Grammy winner quipped, “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?”

What does Scott’s baby mama Kourtney Kardashian think about all of this?

“Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore,” a source told Us after news of Disick and Richie’s hookup became public. ”Kourtney just wants Scott to be his old self. She shares three kids with him, so she’ll always want the best for him and will always make sure he’s happy.”

Guess there isn’t much that can surprise a Kardashian…especially not when it comes to age differences.