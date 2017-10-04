Bae Of The Day: Why K. Michelle Is Still Fine Even With A Shrunken Donk
- By Bossip Staff
Out and about with my @fittea. All natural, 100% money back guarantee. You have nothing to lose but inches! Try it today! Yes, I've had lipo 3 years which means I have to keep it up. Recently my mid section was a bit much! Y'all accused me of having a baby bump! Lol! It's cool it made me tighten up! #fittea #energy #ad
K. Michelle Is Bae
In case you didn’t now, K. Michelle is getting her massive donk minimized a bit because that wagon is a bit much for her. While some people are sad over the fact, we have to admit it might be a good look for her. That thing was getting distracting anyway.
So we grabbed a few pics of the songstress to show you that she can still be fine without her massive backside in all the pics like a Bad Boy producer. Take a look…
