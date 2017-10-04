Bae Of The Day: Why K. Michelle Is Still Fine Even With A Shrunken Donk

K. Michelle Is Bae

In case you didn’t now, K. Michelle is getting her massive donk minimized a bit because that wagon is a bit much for her. While some people are sad over the fact, we have to admit it might be a good look for her. That thing was getting distracting anyway.

Melanin and Stretch Marks🌻 (believe me,those stretch marks are there!) A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

So we grabbed a few pics of the songstress to show you that she can still be fine without her massive backside in all the pics like a Bad Boy producer. Take a look…