Applebee’s Has Twitter In A TIZZY Over Its $1 Margarita Deal

Me off them Applebees Dollaritas later today pic.twitter.com/aYIuU5lBbd — 🇻🇨Paulo Di Balla 🌹 (@FEELZ_) October 2, 2017

Applebee’s $1 Margarita Deal Is Shattering Twitter

Suddenly, we care that Applebee’s exists after the oft-slandered chain announced its unbeatable $1 Margarita deal for the month of October that not-very-shockingly sent Twitter into a TIZZY.

