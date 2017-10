Rawse Squeezed Into A Race Car & We All Laughed

The world is getting scarier and more stressful by the day but at least we have video of Ricky Rozay and his M-M-Maybach Moobies squeezing into a Wingstop race car to make things a little better. Enjoy!

When you about to hop in the whip but you smell lemon pepper wangs pic.twitter.com/pKF4VDVQap — Richie Loco (@Richie_l0c0) October 3, 2017

Peep the Twitter hilarity over Ricky Rawse squeezing into a race car on the flip.