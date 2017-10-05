Sweet Requited Swirl: Scottie And Larsa Pippen Continue Putting Future In The Past

Looks like Scottie and Larsa Pippen are back on track. The retired baller and his pampered wife were photographed leaving Chateau Marmont Hotel after having dinner with Kourtney Kardashian.

Paps also snapped Kourtney. Do you think Scottie wanted to thank Kourtney for taking such good care of Larsa while they were on the outs?

Sorry guys no pics from inside the dinner, but Scottie and Larsa were at the Chateau just a few weeks ago for a pre-Emmy party, get a gander at those pics on the flip.

These two have a long history, we can see how it would be hard to walk away from that. If you were Scottie could you forgive Larsa for messing with Future? How about the rumors that Scottie cheated on Larsa as well? He was in the NBA an awful long time, that’s a lifestyle that comes with groupies and sidechicks. Do you think you’d have a hard time taking Scottie back after years of allegedl infidelities?

