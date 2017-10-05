That Didn’t Last Long: Cam Newton Is Back To Getting Dragged For His Trash Sexist Comments

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

Cam Newton Spouts Sexism

Cam, Cam, Cam. Just when we thought Cam Newton had seen the light and was getting woke, he went ahead and did something dumb again. When asked a football question but a woman reporter, Cam said it’s funny to hear “females” talk about route running.

Well, that’s sexist. And now Cam is getting rightfully roasted for his stupidity.

Man, Cam. We were rooting for you…

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus