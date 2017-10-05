That Didn’t Last Long: Cam Newton Is Back To Getting Dragged For His Trash Sexist Comments

Cam Newton Spouts Sexism

Cam, Cam, Cam. Just when we thought Cam Newton had seen the light and was getting woke, he went ahead and did something dumb again. When asked a football question but a woman reporter, Cam said it’s funny to hear “females” talk about route running.

If Cam Newton went as hard at that fumble in the Super Bowl as he did to @JourdanRodrigue, he might have a ring. pic.twitter.com/LTupB1QsCz — Taylor Stern (@TayStern) October 4, 2017

Well, that’s sexist. And now Cam is getting rightfully roasted for his stupidity.

Cam Newton just needs to create a few burner accounts and defend himself — Zito (@_Zeets) October 4, 2017

Man, Cam. We were rooting for you…