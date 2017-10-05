That Didn’t Last Long: Cam Newton Is Back To Getting Dragged For His Trash Sexist Comments
Cam Newton Spouts Sexism
Cam, Cam, Cam. Just when we thought Cam Newton had seen the light and was getting woke, he went ahead and did something dumb again. When asked a football question but a woman reporter, Cam said it’s funny to hear “females” talk about route running.
Well, that’s sexist. And now Cam is getting rightfully roasted for his stupidity.
Man, Cam. We were rooting for you…