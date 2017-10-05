Bae Of The Day: Teyonah Parris Showed Up On Empire And Reminded Us She’s Stunning
Teyonah Parris Is Bae
If you watched Empire last night then you saw that the bae of baes Teyonah Parris made her debut. We’ve been madly in love with her forever now and we get to see her every week. We’re going to cry tears of thick queen joy. So let’s look at some pics and see why we’re so excited to have her back in our lives.
Outchea feeling #DarkandLovely in these ATL streets!! Huge Thanks to @YanneekBrinson who has my ✨GLOW✨ POPPIN'!! . . Thank you @ScenebySatchel & @Upscaleagazine for hosting a beautiful dinner reception celebrating our #SurvivorsRemorse cover and Season 4 Premiere this Sun. August 20th on #STARZ!! Will y'all be watching?! . . #DarkandLovely #Sponsored #GritThick #BigHairDontCare #BlackGirlMagic #BlackBoyJoy #LivingMyLifeLikeItsGolden #CarriedAwayWithTheHashtagsToday🤣
Per yalls many loving requests- here's an up close look at the amazing work @FalaMala1 @KhamitKinks did on my #BraidsandBeads!! . I've been keeping my braids itch free using my @DarkandLovely #AuNaturale Refreshing Scalp Cleanser! Definitely came in handy after splashing around in the ocean. So, make sure you have your own nearby for this Holiday weekend shenanigans!! . For the beautiful beads- I hiked down to the Bead District here in NYC to find these and with the help of my boo @Sangtrice emerged with waaaaayy too many!! 😩🤣🙌🏾 . #DarkandLovely #Sponsored
Continue Slideshow
@Essence #BlackWomeninHollywood event is my absolute Fav!! All the love, support, and #BlackGirlMagic✨in the room is so INSPIRING & UPLIFTING! Thank you for having me 🙏🏾 (I also took over the 'EssenceMag' account on #Snapchat yesterday! Go check out the crazy shenanigans before they disappear!) #SurvivorsRemorse