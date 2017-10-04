Cam Newton Laughs In Female Sports Reporter’s Face For…Being A Woman And Asking Him About Sports [Video]

It’s odd that Cam reacted to a woman reporter this way…we can’t imagine that this is the very first female sports reporter he’s ever encountered in his six years of playing professional football. Shouldn’t be all that shocking to hear a reporter adequately doing her job…should it?

We’re guessing he didn’t quite mean for that to come off the way it did. But the reporter he was addressing, Jourdan Rodrigue, is understandably in her feelings over being condescended to like that.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

Welp.

