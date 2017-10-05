Chrissy Teigen Reveals She And John Legend Plan To IVF For Baby #2 In A Few Months

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Working On Baby #2

Looks like lil Luna is about to be a big sister!

While chatting with InStyle Magazine for their cover story, Teigen spilled the beans that she and hubby John Legend are planning to add to their little family sometime next year.

The 31-year-old model/host has never been shy about her struggles with fertility. So it was only natural that she let the mag know that she is planning on doing another round of IVF to give birth to the second Legend seed. She says she and John are planning to get the process started with one of the other embryos they have on ice in the “coming months.”

Well good for them! We can bet they’ll be giving Luna a little brother, as Chrissy mentioned before that they agreed on having their daughter first, then a son based on the embryos they were able to freeze.

