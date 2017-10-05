Not So Fast: Keyshia Cole’s Rhapsodic Baby Daddy Booby Gibson Addresses Full Custody Claims

Booby Gibson Says He Doesn’t Want Full Custody Of Son

Rumor Control.

Booby is clarifying some news about him and his family that broke out earlier this week. In a report that originated from TheJasmineBRAND, the ex-baller reportedly had filed documents asking for full custody, child support and alimony from his estranged wife, Keyshia Cole.

Booby says that’s not the case at all. In an IG post, he addresses the report and says he would never take his son away from his mother or a dollar out of her purse. Take a look.

& for all you bozo’s that would ever think i could consider taking this lil guy away from his mother as much as he loves her & or a fuccin dollar from her after all she’s been to me & everybody else in her family after everything.. somebody need to slap the whole shyt outta you & ya mama too for raising ya dumb a*s. When i told @keyshiacole i was forever indebted i meant that shyt. – 🌎

Welp! Looks like the ex-baller is busy getting his musical dreams off the ground, as opposed to fighting with Keyshia over their seed. Booby has been busy promoting his music and writing out in Hollyweird, dropping a bunch of poetry and videos. Do you think he has a talented pen or nah? Hit the flip to see.