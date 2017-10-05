Weezy F’s Baby? A Woman Claims Lil Wayne Is The Father Of Her 15-Year-Old Son

Image via Splash

Woman Says Lil Wayne Is The Father Of 15-Year-Old Son

Lil Wayne might have a new baby mama to add to his already robust collection of women who have accepted his Young Money man batter.

According to TMZ, a woman named Keiotia Watson claims that she had a sexual relationship with Wayne back in 2001, allegedly got pregnant in 2002 and birthed a baby boy named Dwayne…after his alleged father.

In 2015, Keiotia went to court to seek child support and establish paternity. Somehow, the judge ruled in her favor and ordered Weezy to pay $5,000 a month. To date, Wayne hasn’t paid a red cent.

Sources say that Wayne hasn’t paid because he was never be served paper that state he is indeed the father.

That said, Wayne isn’t dipping out on his responsibility, it’s said that he is willing to take a paternity test and if he IS the father, he’ll cough up the coins to care for his seed.