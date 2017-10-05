Gabrielle Union Says THIS Is Why She Shared Her Fertility Struggle—But What Does D. Wade Think?
Gabrielle Union is speaking on her brave decision to speak on her battle with infertility. As previously reported Gabby revealed in her book that she’s suffered 8 or 9 miscarriages and often sparks pregnancy rumors with bloating from unsuccessful IVF treatments.
Now the star is responding to fans who are praising her for sharing her story.
“Why I share my pain along with my joy, important to connect. No need to suffer in silence or in solitude,” wrote Gabby to a fan whose also struggled with fertility.
She also got some encouragement from her hubby D. Wade who simply said;
“My wife is one strong individual!!!”
Sweet supportive love.
Gabby will detail more of her journey into motherhood when her book “We Need More Wine” hits stores October 17.
Gabby also clapped back at people who shamelessly had something negative to say about her aspirations toward motherhood.
Bye messy miserables!