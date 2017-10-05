Gabrielle Union Says THIS Is Why She Shared Her Fertility Struggle—But What Does D. Wade Think?

Gabrielle Union Speaks On Her Infertility Story

Gabrielle Union is speaking on her brave decision to speak on her battle with infertility. As previously reported Gabby revealed in her book that she’s suffered 8 or 9 miscarriages and often sparks pregnancy rumors with bloating from unsuccessful IVF treatments.

Now the star is responding to fans who are praising her for sharing her story.

“Why I share my pain along with my joy, important to connect. No need to suffer in silence or in solitude,” wrote Gabby to a fan whose also struggled with fertility.

Why I share my pain along with my joy, important to connect. No need to suffer in silence or in solitude. Thank u for the support! ❤❤❤ https://t.co/Wj489k015y — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 4, 2017

She also got some encouragement from her hubby D. Wade who simply said;

“My wife is one strong individual!!!”

My wife is one strong individual!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 5, 2017

Sweet supportive love.

Gabby will detail more of her journey into motherhood when her book “We Need More Wine” hits stores October 17.

