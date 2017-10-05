All Is Forgiven? Jay-Z Features Chris Brown In Tidal Benefit Concert
Jay-Z And Chris Brown On Good Terms
Looks likes time heals all, and Chris Brown is no longer black-balled from Jay-Z’s corner of the music industry. Tidal is hosting a benefit concert to aid the people of Puerto Rico and they’ve added Breezy as one of the concert’s headliners.
Previously, Jay and Chris had an estrange music biz coexistence because of Chris Brown and Rihanna’s older domestic drama from 2009. Now it seems like it’s water under the bridge.
Others in the lineup include newcomer Cardi B, who is still number one this week with “Bodak Yellow”, JLO, Dj Khaled, Fat Joe and Iggy Azalea. The event is going to be going down at the Barclay’s Center in NYC.
Do you think Jay-Z and Chris Brown formally squashed the beef or is this the only olive branch?
