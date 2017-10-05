So Sad: Toddler Dies In Crash As Walmart Thieving Father Flees Police

SMH: Father Kills Son In Police Chase Over $228 Merchandise

Christopher Kuhn of Hamilton, N.J., reportedly fled with his 2-year-old son after he was suspected of stealing $228 worth of merchandise from a Walmart. According to CBS Philly, Kuhn allegedly walked out of the store after a security guard’s attempts to apprehend him. A witness said Kuhn’s son climbed into the back seat as Kuhn covered his license plate with a sweatshirt.

He reportedly did not secure his son in the child safety seat but drove off anyway as police arrived at the store.Kuhn’s son was ejected from the vehicle after Kuhn ran a red light, t-boned one vehicle and then crashed into another. He reportedly looked at his son before continuing to flee on foot.

Wow, how despicable!!! The boy was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one else suffered serious injuries in the accident.

All of this could’ve been avoided, he killed his own child being selfish. So sad.