Does Lamar Odom Have A New Lady Love?
By Bossip Staff
Lamar Odom Is Healthy And Happy… And Single?
Lamar Odom is definitely in a healthier and happier space than he’s been in quite awhile… but the baller sparked new boo rumors this week after he was spotted in L.A. Monday with Haitian model Maddy Morebucks on his lap.
“He isn’t dating her. She is just a friend,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.
Sunday night Odom was spotted out with another lady friend at The Argyle nightclub.
And Tuesday Lamar was back in New York being inducted into the NYC Basketball Hall of Fame
Let’s circle back to Maddy Morebucks though. We can think of a lot of good reasons why Lamar might want to add some benefits to their friendship. Hit the flip to see.