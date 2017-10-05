Does Lamar Odom Have A New Lady Love?

Lamar Odom Is Healthy And Happy… And Single?

Lamar Odom is definitely in a healthier and happier space than he’s been in quite awhile… but the baller sparked new boo rumors this week after he was spotted in L.A. Monday with Haitian model Maddy Morebucks on his lap.

Looks like #LamarOdom's got a new lady in this life. He's been spotted out and about with #MaddyMorebucks all around Hollywood 👀 📷: Backgrid A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

“He isn’t dating her. She is just a friend,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Sunday night Odom was spotted out with another lady friend at The Argyle nightclub.

And Tuesday Lamar was back in New York being inducted into the NYC Basketball Hall of Fame

