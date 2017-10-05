Exclusive: Keyshia Ka’Oir On Wedding To Gucci Mane: “We Want To Be An Example”

Gucci Mane & Fiance Keyshia Ka’Oir To Marry In Two Weeks

Keyshia Ka’Oir knows the eyes of many in the black community will be on her and her fiancé Gucci Mane when they tie the knot later this month.

And the model and entrepreneur said she hopes that her wedding and marriage to the Atlanta rapper will be a beacon of hope to many in the black community, where, according to the Pew Research Center just 30 percent of African American adults were married in 2015.

“I think it means everything to them (the black community.),” Ka’Oir told BOSSIP Tuesday at “The Mane Event,” a series of bridal parties she’s throwing around the country to promote her BET show about their wedding.

“We are an example,” she continued. “We’re not perfect, but we’re trying to be positive and showcase real love. A lot of stuff is done just for the internet and social media purposes, but what you see is really our lives.”

In the meantime, the bride to be said she’s still ironing out every detail of her big day with her wedding planner. But she said there’s still a lot to do while Gucci is on tour.

“We don’t even have a honeymoon right now,” she admitted. “Gucci’s on tour, so we’re still in business mode. But I don’t think anything will change because, in our hearts, we’re already married.”