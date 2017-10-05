Grab Ya Kleenex: Vegas Shooting Hero-Turned-Victim Johnathan Smith Bawls Speaking About Cop Who Saved HIM [Video]

Image via Heather Long/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Johnathan Smith Talks Saving Las Vegas Shooting Victims On CNN

Earlier this week we reported on the heroism of Johnathan Smith, the Las Vegas man who saved 30 people before he was shot in the neck and ultimately saved by a police officer.

Yesterday, Smith appeared on CNN to talk about his experience and he became emotional when speaking about the cop who came to his aid.

This brotha was doing the lord’s work. God bless him.