Kendrick Lamar Speaks On Colin Kaepernick’s Determination At Forbes Under 30

Kendrick Lamar On Standing For Something

According to Forbes, Kendrick Lamar was the 6th highest paid hip-hop artist in 2017. Because of his huge rise in both fame and funds this year, he was in attendance at Forbes’ 30 Under 30 festivities this week.

In one event titled, “Lunch With Kendrick Lamar,” the rapper sat down in front of a modest crowd to talk about different things throughout his career. At one point, he brings up Colin Kaepernick, and their similar mindsets about setting things up for the next generation.

“Whether the plan works out or not, I wanna be remembered as that. Same thing with Colin Kaepernick, I’m sure they feel that he wanna give up. They think he gonna give up but he’s gonna stand for something, simple as that. You don’t look at the moment whether it’s gonna work or not, no you look at what the next generation is gonna receive from it. And if I quit what I’m doing, or feel like I can’t go no longer because I have naysayers or I have people behind the scenes who say I can’t do it and I feel a little discouraged, I gotta think beyond the moment.”

Kendrick has always been down for the cause, and his explanation of how his mindset must coincide with Kaepernick’s is an interesting take.