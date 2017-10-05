Retired Life: Apparently Jerry Rice Crashes Weddings Every Single Weekend

Jerry Rice Explains His Favorite Pastime: Crash Weddings

An article by The Ringer goes in depth on Jerry Rice’s weird weekend activity: crashing weddings. According to the NFL Hall Of Famer, he’s been doing since since he retired in 2006. Though he doesn’t do it every day of the weekend, Rice claims he now pretty much knows the wedding schedule (presumably at the golf course he frequents) and will crash at least one of Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Because he’s doing so in the Bay Area of California where he’s most famous, Jerry says the guests usually recognize him right away.

The article details why exactly Rice ends up crashing weddings so often:

“There are two reasons it happens. The first is that he finishes a round of golf at a club or resort where people tend to have weddings. If there’s one happening, as was the case with Restani and Johnson, he’ll always swing by. The second is that he’s on the road for business, and as he did with Larkin and Matt, he happens upon a wedding and decides to see what’s going on. Rice says he typically doesn’t want to stay long because he doesn’t want to be the focus of the day—but sometimes someone from the wedding party grabs him and there’s not much of a chance of escape. Or there’s good music.”

There you have it, in retired life, you got nothing but time–so why not crash a few weddings and pipe yourself up by getting recognized and fawned over every weekend?