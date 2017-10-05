Race Matters: A Texas City Commissioner Refuses To Resign After Calling Black Prosecutors Ni**ers

Image via Getty

Cesar De Leon Refuses To Resign After Calling Black Lawyers N-Word

A Texas lawmaker named Cesar De Leon has found himself in the hottest of waters after he got put on blast tape calling Black prosecutors all types of “f**king ni**ers” according to NBCNews.

“There are a couple of f—-ing n—–s that Luis Saenz is getting, and I don’t know where he is getting them from. They are coming down to my f—ing city and now they are trying to f—ing put everybody in jail because they think we are a bunch of Mexicans that hit our wives,” De Leon said according to The Brownsville Herald. “They are f—ing … and I would say this, that I would never dare use that word, but you know what, yes, there are a couple of n—–s in there that think that all of us are f—ing taco eaters.”

De Leon offer a public “apology” via YouTube

“I made a terrible mistake, but please believe, I still stand against injustice, unfair, and unlawful treatment of any American regardless of race, religion, age or social standing,” De Leon said in remarks that were posted on YouTube. “I will not stop honoring my commitment to the people of Brownsville, nor will I back down in my fight for our great community.”

The apology doesn’t really sound legit, he’s just mad he got caught.

One of the Black lawyers who De Leon slandered, Veronica Sanders, ain’t tryin’ to hear it:

“He is not a representation of what Brownsville is or how Brownsville thinks,” Sanders told NBC News on Wednesday. “When you have a person who steps out and says something like that I think it’s time for you to step down.”

Yeah, he gotta go. ASAP.