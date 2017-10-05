Butthurt Brother Tyrese Is Still Saltier Than Seawater About The Rock’s “Fast & Furious” Spinoff
Tyrese Is Still Upset The Rock Is Doing A Fast Five Spinoff Without Him
Tyrese posted another mean message for The Rock on his Instagram account this week. This time faux “congratulating” him for his upcoming Hobbs spinoff from the “Fast & Furious” franchise.
#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU – And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic
#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU – And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it’s about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic
So basically now The Rock is being blamed for the tenth “Fast & Furious” movie being delayed. Are y’all mad though? Was everyone losing sleep waiting for the NEXT sequel? Just sayin…
What do you think The Rock does when people send him these testimonials from Tyrese? Laugh hysterically? Raise one eyebrow? SMH @ him thinking not deleting a post is a threat to someone else!
Anyways… We wish that was the end of it but nah… Brother Tyrese went on and on.
Hit the flip for more
Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family…… Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster……….. I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys… You thought I was hating…… I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo….. #MyLastPost today….. I got 3 years of venting on this clown – They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen #RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!
YIKES. Do you think The Rock is really the egomaniac Tyrese is trying to make him out to be? Or is Ty just jealous of DJ’s success???
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://story.ng/butthurt-brother-tyrese-is-still-saltier-than-seawater-about-the-rocks-fast-furious-spinoff/ Butthurt Brother Tyrese Is Still Saltier Than Seawater About The Rock’s “Fast & Furious” Spinoff – Story.ng