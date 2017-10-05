Butthurt Brother Tyrese Is Still Saltier Than Seawater About The Rock’s “Fast & Furious” Spinoff

Tyrese Is Still Upset The Rock Is Doing A Fast Five Spinoff Without Him

Tyrese posted another mean message for The Rock on his Instagram account this week. This time faux “congratulating” him for his upcoming Hobbs spinoff from the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU – And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it’s about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic

So basically now The Rock is being blamed for the tenth “Fast & Furious” movie being delayed. Are y’all mad though? Was everyone losing sleep waiting for the NEXT sequel? Just sayin…

What do you think The Rock does when people send him these testimonials from Tyrese? Laugh hysterically? Raise one eyebrow? SMH @ him thinking not deleting a post is a threat to someone else!

Anyways… We wish that was the end of it but nah… Brother Tyrese went on and on.

