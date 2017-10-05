Jussie Smollett, Kelly Price & Amiyah Scott Attend ATL’s 6th Annual Gentleman’s Ball



Seen on the scene…

Gentleman’s Ball Photos

A number of celebs were recently spotted in ATL celebrating a worthy cause. The Gentlemen’s Foundation hosted their 6th Annual Gentlemen’s Ball powered by UPS at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel with a “We Are Royalty” theme.

The theme celebrated all people of color identifying as LGBTQIA and was attended by guests and honorees including Jussie Smollett and Tarell McCraney of “Moonlight”…



“Star” actress Amiyah Scott…



and Kelly Price.



Other attendees included Melissa Scott of “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta”, Miss Lawrence, Derek J and a number of others.

This year’s fundraising gala and celebration was the signature event of The Gentlemen’s Ball Weekend, September 29th through October 1st, 2017 that featured three days of programming including a health & wellness fair, workshops on love, relationships and financial planning, along with parties, mixers and socials.

Special panelists included Ryan Anderson (“SunTrust Bank”), Vaughn Alvarez (“CR8 Agency,” Publicist), Gocha Hawkins (WE tv, “LA HAIR”), Melissa Scott (“Traxx Girls”), and Lisa Cunningham.

To learn more about The Gentlemen’s Foundation visit: http://www.TheGentlemensFoundation.org.



More photos on the flip.

Michael Walker/UMEEK Images