Joe Budden Badgers Lamar Odom Throughout His Entire Everyday Struggle Appearance [Video]

Lamar Odom And Joe Budden Go Head-To-Head

The latest guest to stop by Complex’s Everyday Struggle was Lamar Odom, and he certainly had his work cut out for him with host Joe Budden across the table. Throughout the whole interview, Lamar seemed sort of out of it–and definitely didn’t seem in tune with what was happening with some prevalent issues going on in the world–and Budden wasn’t having it.

On issues like drug usage and the NBA players being told not to kneel, Lamar was slightly disconnected from completely answering questions, to which Joe continued to be unsatisfied by. The interview was slightly awkward at points, but it’s obvious Lamar Odom is staying out-of-touch with current events and Joe Budden doesn’t want to let it slide.