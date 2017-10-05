Peek-A-Boo Bae? Lil Yachty Ditched The Beaded Braids & Ladies Might Wanna Ride His Lil Boat



Hate it or love it?

Lil Yachty Debuts A New Look At A3C

During Atlanta’s A3C Hip-Hop Conference a certain “Peek-A-Boo” rapper showed off a new look. Lil Yachty was spotted at the Loudermilk Center for the “Welcome To Atlanta” A3C reception honoring our political analyst bae Angela Rye and Kevin “Coach K” Lee, the QC Label owner behind Migos and Yachty himself.

Yachty looked surprisingly different and had his usually fire-engine red beaded braids fashioned into some french braids.

Are you feeling Lil Boat’s lil braids?

Also spotted was Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed who brought Mayoral hopeful Keshia Lance Bottoms and her #KeepAtlantaMovingForward message to the program.

Prince Williams/ATLPics.Net

