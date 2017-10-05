Bye Bible Thumpers! Tina Campbell Further Explains Voting For Trump



Shackles on…

Tina Campbell Responds To Trump Criticism

Tina Campbell KNOWs you’re big mad that she voted for Trump and she swears (in Jesus’ name) that she couldn’t care less. The Mary Mary songstress was joined by her sister Erica Campbell on “The Real” today to dish on the final season of their reality show. While there Tina also took time to address the elephant in the room; her crazy azz comments about voting for Trump because of his “Christian values.”

“What I said is if during your campaign what you said appealed to me and it appealed to my Christian values more than the other candidate, then when it comes down to it, I chose based on my faith,” said Tina. “I didn’t really like either one of the candidates if I could just be honest. But it was two people that had a chance of winning, I voted based on my faith. Do I agree with everything that’s being done and being said? No,” she added. “Do I promote and advocate that? No. And do I choose to give any of my time about my right to vote and my opinion behind it? Not all so next question.”

She’s also adding that in her letter from February she said that she doesn’t “stand with Trump”, she prays for him.

“I’m a Christian I’m supposed to pray for the leader, stand with does not mean I agree with everything.

Today on #TheRealS4, Tina Campbell from #MaryMary sets the record straight on why she voted for Trump. A post shared by The Real Talk Show (@therealdaytime) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Again, she won’t clarify what Christian values she’s speaking of. (Abortion? Gay marriage?) THEREFORE she’s still sounding headazz as hell and she’s still getting dragged.

Sooooo Tina Campbell & her explanation for voting for Trump is just 🙄…. Trump? Christian values? I can’t. pic.twitter.com/621EkH971f — Chars☀️ (@itschars) October 5, 2017

That man has NEVER stayed that he's a Christian @IamTinaCampbell. Secondly, nothing and I mean nothing he has said or done has been of Christ. Soooo, best of luck with your little career or whatnot. https://t.co/lEMpJs7jW5 — Go Vegan For The D (@connichameleon) October 5, 2017

C’mon Tina.

See what her sister Erica thinks about Trump on the flip.