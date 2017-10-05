Amina Buddafly & Lyfe Jennings Make Sweet Music About Dirty Doggin’ Peter Gunz?

Amina Buddafly and Lyfe Jennings Get Raw On Collab

Amina Buddafly seems to be working on new music with Love and Hip Hop alumni Lyfe Jennings. The pair is actually on tour right now showcasing their acting skills in a play called “Thugs And The Woman WHo Love Them.” Seems like Lyfe and Amina hit it off musically…kinda like how Amina and Peter Gunz did when they first met.

Check out their sweet music collaboration and pay attention to the lyrics.

Met him when I was just 29. Could not get this nigga off my mind. Made my c–chie tangle up my spine. He was [inadible] rockstar on tour. I was just another one of these wh-res.

Yikes! Who wants to bet the second verse is about sharing him with his baby mama, getting married and he cheats? JK! But, maybe? How are you guys feeling Amina and Lyfe’s chemistry? Hit the flip for more of their sweet melodies.