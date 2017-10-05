MMA Fighter Shondo Blades Confronts His Commitment Issues On “Million Dollar Matchmaker”

“Million Dollar Matchmaker” Airs Friday Nights On WeTV

Commitment-phobe Shondo Blades goes toe to toe with “Million Dollar Matchmaker’s” Patti Stanger about why he’s got multiple kids and baby mamas.

MMA Fighter Blades, who has three kids by two baby mamas, said he was ready to bring Patti into his relationship problems after he failed to find a stable, committed longterm relationship.

“I thought it was time to get some professional help when it came to finding someone I could swag out with,” Blades told BOSSIP. “There’s no secret that I love the ladies and the ladies seem to love me. I was kicking it with different females, and it was difficult to find a woman as you move up the success ladder who has the same drive.”

Blades said he enjoyed Patti’s no nonsense approach to his dating life, and said viewers will see them verbally spar over his choice in women.

“It was a really just fun experience, because I love conflict in a way and we definitely had that,” Blades said.

While Blades admitted he likes “fast” females, Patti encouraged him to date women who would have more of a calming influence on him.

“It’s challenging to see somebody else critique your love life,” he said. “But when you go in there dealing with someone like Patti, you get to the money quickly.”

