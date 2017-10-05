Sweet Villainy Bosom: Jill Scott Snags DC Comics Lady Eve Role In “Black Lightning”

Jill Scott To Play Lady Eve In DC Comic Series For CW

Congratulations are in order for Jill Scott, the talented vocalist and actress just casted as a DC Comic villain in “Black Lightning”. The beauty will portray Lady Eve. Lady Eve will appear on the CW series as a regular according to Deadline. Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil will write and executive produce the series, and are excited to have her.

“Jill is an amazing artist who can embody any character and give them an authentic voice that is both nuanced and richly complex. I am excited to see her in the role of Lady Eve,” said Salim Akil.

According to fandom, Lady Eve was a member of the Kobra Cult, who joined Kobra on his secret plan to mind control high officials of the US Army and steal a satellite defense program to blackmail the United States Government. The series “Black Lightning”, Lady Eve presents herself in Freeland as the owner of a funeral parlor, but quickly becomes an adversary to Black Lightning.

Congratulations Jill!