Chatty For Cash: Tyga Says He’ll Spill All Kylie Jenner’s Beans For A Few Bucks [Video]

Image via Jawad Elatab/Splash News

Tyga Says He’ll Talk About Kylie Jenner For A Check

After all the cars that have been repossessed and the rumors of ramen-noodle broke-ness, Tyga might have finally figured out a way to make a couple dollars.

According to TMZ, the…rapper (?) told the paparazzi that he’d be willing to talk about all things Kylie Jenner if he could secure a big enough bag.

Guess he figures since everyone wants to know his thoughts about Kylie’s pregnancy with Travis Scott, he might as well make a couple dollars.

What a herb.