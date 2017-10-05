Chatty For Cash: Tyga Says He’ll Spill All Kylie Jenner’s Beans For A Few Bucks [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Image via Jawad Elatab/Splash News

Tyga Says He’ll Talk About Kylie Jenner For A Check

After all the cars that have been repossessed and the rumors of ramen-noodle broke-ness, Tyga might have finally figured out a way to make a couple dollars.

According to TMZ, the…rapper (?) told the paparazzi that he’d be willing to talk about all things Kylie Jenner if he could secure a big enough bag.

Guess he figures since everyone wants to know his thoughts about Kylie’s pregnancy with Travis Scott, he might as well make a couple dollars.

What a herb.

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1590858/chatty-for-cash-tyga-says-hell-spill-all-kylie-jenners-beans-for-a-few-bucks-43081/
Categories: Attention Slores, Break Ups, Mo Money

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus