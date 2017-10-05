Bangers: Kerry Washington Looks Pretty In Pink While Promoting ‘Scandal’s’ Season Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

Splash News

Seen on the scene…

Kerry Washington Promotes “Scandal” Season 7

Kerry Washington was recently spotted out on her press tour looking pretty in pink. The actress visited Stephen Colbert Wednesday and glowed in a floral gown while rocking a classy ‘do.

Splash News and Pictures

Kerry who’s promoting season 7 of “Scandal” that premieres tonight at 9, told Colbert all about the final season of the Shondaland show before giving him a mini makeover, lipstick and all.

The next day she ditched the pink for some red over the knee boots for a visit to “The View.”

Fortunata / Splash News

How cute is Kerry?

Splash News

More photos on the flip.

Splash News and Pictures

NPEx / Splash News

Splash News and Pictures

Splash News and Pictures

 

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Bangers, For Your Information, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus