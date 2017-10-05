Bangers: Kerry Washington Looks Pretty In Pink While Promoting ‘Scandal’s’ Season Premiere
- By Bossip Staff
Kerry Washington Promotes “Scandal” Season 7
Kerry Washington was recently spotted out on her press tour looking pretty in pink. The actress visited Stephen Colbert Wednesday and glowed in a floral gown while rocking a classy ‘do.
Kerry who’s promoting season 7 of “Scandal” that premieres tonight at 9, told Colbert all about the final season of the Shondaland show before giving him a mini makeover, lipstick and all.
The next day she ditched the pink for some red over the knee boots for a visit to “The View.”
How cute is Kerry?
