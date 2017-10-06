Blac Chyna Strikes Back! Should Kylie And Rob Be SHOOK Over What Secrets Dream’s Mama Will Testify To In Court?

Is Blac Chyna Planning To Embarrass The Entire Kardashian Klan

Ruh Roh Shaggy! The case that Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner filed against his Blac Chyna on Sept. 27 may end up biting the entire Kardashian Jenner Klan in their modified azzes…

According to In Touch magazine Chyna is ready to fight back against these allegations – and expose Kardashian secrets.

“She is planning to reveal everything she knows about the Kardashians,” a source tells In Touch. “Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are terrified.” In the lawsuit, Rob accuses Chyna of abusing drugs and alcohol, but when they were together “he confided details about his own partying to Chyna,” says the source. Insiders have previously told In Touch that Rob has abused “opiates and pain pills” a well as “purple drank — a mixture of cough syrup and codeine over the rocks with Sprite,” among other substances. “She has told the Kardashian camp she wants at least seven figures to make all of this go away, which they could easily pay just to be rid of her,” an insider tells In Touch.

SMH… Do you think they’ll drop the case on her? And what Kardashian secrets are really left to expose that don’t come on E! every Sunday night or Rob Kardashian’s Instagram when he’s in a bad mood?

Just sayin…

Is there anything left to tell that will shock us?