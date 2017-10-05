Trial Date Set For DMX $1.7 Mill Tax Fraud Case

Rapper Leaves Rehab To Fight Federal Tax Evasion Case

A judge has set a trial date for DMX’s $1.7 million tax fraud case, although the rapper’s lawyer said a deal may be in play.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, appeared Oct. 5 in Manhattan Federal Court, where his lawyer, Stacy Richman, asked Judge Jed Rakoff for a later trial date because she’d been having “discussions” with the feds on a possible deal.

“We’re happy to set a date in the near future because there are ongoing discussions,” Richman told the judge.

If both sides can’t reach a deal, then DMX will head to trial Feb. 5.

“Please be advised that that date will not move,” Judge Rakoff said. “Don’t even think about it.”

DMX, dressed in a grey sweatshirt, dark blue baggy jeans and Timbs, said nothing during the five minute hearing.

The rapper has been in rehab for the last few weeks after he violated the terms of his bail by testing positive for cocaine. He looked healthier and like he put on about 40 pounds.

“I’m feeling good,” DMX told BOSSIP outside the courtroom.

The feds said DMX knowingly withheld paying taxes for years, and owes some $1.7 million to Uncle Sam. However, the “Slippin” rapper said he was appealing to a higher power.

“It’s in God’s hands,” X said when asked about how the case was progressing. “It’s in God’s hands.”

Outside court, DMX was in happy spirits, and joked with a BOSSIP reporter. “Bossip?!” he asked. “Is that a bloods thing?”