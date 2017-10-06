NeNe Leakes Eviscerates Kim Zolciak And Daughter Brielle After They “Racist-ly” Accuse Her Of Having Roaches
NeNe Leakes Vs. Kim Zolciak And Brielle Biermann
This season’s RHOA Reunion is already gearing up to be lit…and filming hasn’t even wrapped yet. And it’s looking like NeNe and Kim will be supplying the same fireworks they used to back in the day.
As we told you earlier, it looked like NeNe and Kim were back on the outs after she called out Kim ans prejudiced AND her eldest daughter Brielle as potty-mouthed and trashy.
On the way back to the A, I fell asleep thinking about how imma live in my ROACH infested brand new home 🏡 #jealousprejudicebitch #disgusting #howlowwillyougo #ohithoughtyoudidntseeme #pottymouthtrashychildren #learnedbehavior #donteverspeaktome #thisiswhyiwouldntdoashowwithyou #youwillneverwinthis #blackpeopleneedtostopsupportingtheprejudice
Of course, folks wanted to know what exactly the Biermann women had done at her home to get her all up in her feelings with the creative hashtaggery…and a few hours later she let us all in on “the tea.”
Apparently, Kim came to the party uninvited and raised some hell, and also brought her daughter Brielle who took it upon herself to make a snide post about NeNe’s home decor and alleged “roach problem.” And NeNe didn’t let Brielle’s age to cause her to pull ANY punches over it — calling out her funky genetalia and even saying she was KKK.
@briellebiermann We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky pussy! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start fucking wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child's place #youwannaactgrown?
Too bad that was an XL ant that Brielle caught on camera. But either way, racism accusations came into play because allegedly Brielle ALSO fixed her inflated lips to call NeNe and her family a “Black Roach,” according to social media.
Ay yi yi. Hit the flip for responses from Brielle and her mama Kim…
Brielle claims there was no racism in her statements about NeNe’s house (Looks like NeNe was right about that potty mouth, btw). Meanwhile, Kim came to her daughter’s defense, saying there was no ill will on her part and she even rallied behind NeNe to keep Brielle from posting the unfavorable clip.
First off that video is a combination of 2 videos! I COMBINED THEM! Brielle posted the first video on snap unaware of the large bug in front of her when she was kneeling down .. until her DM's blew up! She removed the video immediately!! I was filming as an INVITED guest at @neneleakes for RHOA!! Brielle was invited as well! Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video! Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY
But if Kim was the only one to receive the snap…how did Brielle’s DM’s blow up about a bug in front of her? Furthermore, if it was THAT private, how did anyone else manage to get their hands on it? Furthermore…who was she texting called “housewife” about the clip if she wasn’t willing to send it out for ratings?
Welp, NeNe had a few answers of her own for that part. Hit the flip…
SWIPE: my cast @cynthiabailey10 @kandi @porsha4real @marlohampton @shereewhitfield all know I'm telling the TRUTH abt how they got the video. @shereewhitfield invited Kim as her plus 1. The rest of her family wasn't invited at all. They all can tell you except Porsha & Kandi that I was overly kind to her and everyone that attend my party
NeNe says that Kim has been on a MISSION to get isht going with her, despite her going out of her way to be nice to her.
But Kim claims NeNe is just hateful, and says she keeps praying for her salvation, after going to her house and kicking up isht, of course:
SMH. As we said, this appears to be FAR from over. It’s hard to recall a time when these two were super cool, isn’t it?
