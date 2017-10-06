NeNe Leakes Eviscerates Kim Zolciak And Daughter Brielle After They “Racist-ly” Accuse Her Of Having Roaches

NeNe Leakes Vs. Kim Zolciak And Brielle Biermann

This season’s RHOA Reunion is already gearing up to be lit…and filming hasn’t even wrapped yet. And it’s looking like NeNe and Kim will be supplying the same fireworks they used to back in the day.

As we told you earlier, it looked like NeNe and Kim were back on the outs after she called out Kim ans prejudiced AND her eldest daughter Brielle as potty-mouthed and trashy.

Of course, folks wanted to know what exactly the Biermann women had done at her home to get her all up in her feelings with the creative hashtaggery…and a few hours later she let us all in on “the tea.”

Apparently, Kim came to the party uninvited and raised some hell, and also brought her daughter Brielle who took it upon herself to make a snide post about NeNe’s home decor and alleged “roach problem.” And NeNe didn’t let Brielle’s age to cause her to pull ANY punches over it — calling out her funky genetalia and even saying she was KKK.

We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky pussy! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start fucking wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child’s place #youwannaactgrown?

Too bad that was an XL ant that Brielle caught on camera. But either way, racism accusations came into play because allegedly Brielle ALSO fixed her inflated lips to call NeNe and her family a “Black Roach,” according to social media.

Ay yi yi.