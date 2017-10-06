Young Thug Publicly Begs Jerrika Karlae To Take Him Back After Discovering His Phone Full Of Jump Offs

Young Thug Asks Jerrika Karlae For One More Chance

Young Thug is giving his relationship with Jerrika Karlae one last shot.

If you’ll recall, Jerrika found a “secret phone” full of side chicks — including one of her friends — and exposed Thug’s antics on social media.

Despite originally looking like she had no plans to scrap her relationship with Thugger — and getting into an entire social media back and forth with one of the women she found in his phone — Jerrika confirmed yesterday that her engagement with Thug was kaput.

I'm definitely back on the market tho 💋 — Jerrika Karlae (@MissJerrikaK) October 4, 2017

But Thug isn’t taking this one lying down. Despite the fact that he purposely kept a bevy of sides, he swore to Jerrika via SnapChat that if given the chance he’d do things right.

#PressPlay: #YoungThug out here on his “baby pleaseee give me one more chance.” #JerrikaKarlae 👀😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Of course…how serious this is is up for debate. First of all…why would someone with all that money “share a phone” full of thot photos and sext messages with five other men? Secondly, the fake tears and focus on the diamonds around his neck and private jet in the background seem to send a subliminal “where you going, though?” message to Miss Jerrika…but maybe we’re reading too much into it.

Do you think this will be enough to get his fiancee back on his team?

Splash/WENN