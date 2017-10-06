Cam Newton Apologizes To Those Offended By His “Sexist” Comments After Losing Dannon Yogurt Endorsement

Cam Newton Apologizes For Sexist Comments

Cam Newton pulled a (seemingly unintentionally) misogynist move yesterday, laughing at a woman’s valid sports question and commenting how funny it was to hear a female speak about route-running in football.

Needless to say, it caused a bit of a frenzy on social media, with folks labeling Cam everything from insensitive to downright sexist after his condescending remarks to reporter Jourdan Rodrigue.

Now, Newton is losing deals over the incident. The QB replaced actor John Stamos as the Dannon Yogurt Oikos brand’s primary spokesman back in January 2015…but now they’ve reevaluated that relationship.

According to ESPN, Michael Neuwirth, issued a statement saying that they are

“shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women. It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It’s simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him.”

Gatorade wasn’t far behind, issuing their own statement, but not dropping him thus far:

“Cam’s comments were objectionable and disrespectful to all women and they do not reflect the values of our brand. Gatorade fully supports women who compete in, report on, coach for, or play any role in sport — on or off the field.”

With all this going on, Cam issued a statement of his own, apologizing for offending anyone with his apparent amazement that a woman knew what she was talking about:

Of course…not everyone is sold on the thought that these brands are truly up in arms over Cam’s “sexist” statements. Hit the flip…

Getty