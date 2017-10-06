Vin Diesel Shadily Cosigns Tyrese’s Tirade Against “DeWayne” Johnson’s Solo Hobbs Movie

Vin Diesel Backs Up Tyrese’s Campaign Against The Rock

Tyrese is still big mad over The Rock being able to secure his own Fast and Furious spinoff film without making sure Tyrese eats considering the rest of the “Fast Family.” Oh, and for some reason, he can’t manage to spell his name correctly.

While Black Ty has consistently sounded sad and salty over the fact that Dwayne was booking roles without his consent, no one else from the franchise had spoken up — until now.

Vin Diesel took to his Instagram and posted a throwback pic of himself, Paul Walker, and Tyrese, simply captioned “Brotherhood…” seemingly in support of Tyrese’s all day rant and rave about “DeWayne” going against the “Family.”

Of course, Vin Diesel and The Rock had their own set of issues on the set of The Fast and Furious films, and word is those wounds never exactly healed for either of them. So it’s not too surprising that Vin sided with Tyrese in this one.

However, being that Vin is a producer on the Fast films, we doubt he’ll be dipping out of the production over The Rock securing his own checks in the meantime.

Of course, Tyrese was hype to let folks know that he had cosigners in his fight for “the Family.”

We’re not sure how or why Obama got dragged into this…but Tyrese says he’s passionate about his check the franchise.

