Vin Diesel Shadily Cosigns Tyrese’s Tirade Against “DeWayne” Johnson’s Solo Hobbs Movie
Vin Diesel Backs Up Tyrese’s Campaign Against The Rock
Tyrese is still big mad over The Rock being able to secure his own Fast and Furious spinoff film without
making sure Tyrese eats considering the rest of the “Fast Family.” Oh, and for some reason, he can’t manage to spell his name correctly.
Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family…… Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster……….. I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys… You thought I was hating…… I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo….. #MyLastPost today….. I got 3 years of venting on this clown – They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen #RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!
While Black Ty has consistently sounded sad and salty over the fact that Dwayne was booking roles without his consent, no one else from the franchise had spoken up — until now.
Vin Diesel took to his Instagram and posted a throwback pic of himself, Paul Walker, and Tyrese, simply captioned “Brotherhood…” seemingly in support of Tyrese’s all day rant and rave about “DeWayne” going against the “Family.”
Of course, Vin Diesel and The Rock had their own set of issues on the set of The Fast and Furious films, and word is those wounds never exactly healed for either of them. So it’s not too surprising that Vin sided with Tyrese in this one.
However, being that Vin is a producer on the Fast films, we doubt he’ll be dipping out of the production over The Rock securing his own checks in the meantime.
Of course, Tyrese was hype to let folks know that he had cosigners in his fight for “the Family.”
#Repost #SwipeLeft – @VinDiesel – Never confuse determination with desperation….. What's understood don't have to be explained…… 44 million just got the memo…. Although it appears to be…. I've never been in this alone…….. #PerceptionVsReality #FastFamily like I said we don't fly solo. President Obama's integrity teachings is of a man who makes everyone feel like they MATTER…..
We’re not sure how or why Obama got dragged into this…but Tyrese says he’s passionate about
his check the franchise.
