Ain’t Over: Kenya Moore Says NeNe’s Right About ‘Racist’ Kim—But What Do The Other Housewives Think?

Kenya Moore Responds To NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak’s Beef

Kenya Moore just couldn’t wait to twirl into the ongoing beef between two of her fellow housewives. As previously reported NeNe and Kim have been eviscerating each other over claims that “racist” Kim and her “potty-mouthed” daughter Brielle accused NeNe of having a roach-infested McMansion.

And all the while the RHOA O.G.s were going back and forth, Kenya Moore decided to throw in her two cents on the situation. According to Kenya, who got into an argument with Kim that almost turned physical at NeNe’s house, everything NeNe’s said is 100% true.

“I totally agree with you about that devil,” said Kenya. “#sheisabadperson #liar #everythingaboutyouisfake #youliedabouthavingcancer

[…] #trailerparkstateofmind #neverforgetbigpopppa #neverforgetSweetie #closeyourlegstomarriedmen.”

Y I K E S. This season’s gonna be a LOT.

