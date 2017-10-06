Ain’t Over: Kenya Moore Says NeNe’s Right About ‘Racist’ Kim—But What Do The Other Housewives Think?
Kenya Moore Responds To NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak’s Beef
Kenya Moore just couldn’t wait to twirl into the ongoing beef between two of her fellow housewives. As previously reported NeNe and Kim have been eviscerating each other over claims that “racist” Kim and her “potty-mouthed” daughter Brielle accused NeNe of having a roach-infested McMansion.
@briellebiermann We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky pussy! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start fucking wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child's place #youwannaactgrown?
And all the while the RHOA O.G.s were going back and forth, Kenya Moore decided to throw in her two cents on the situation. According to Kenya, who got into an argument with Kim that almost turned physical at NeNe’s house, everything NeNe’s said is 100% true.
“I totally agree with you about that devil,” said Kenya. “#sheisabadperson #liar #everythingaboutyouisfake #youliedabouthavingcancer
[…] #trailerparkstateofmind #neverforgetbigpopppa #neverforgetSweetie #closeyourlegstomarriedmen.”
#Repost @neneleakes (@get_repost) ・・・ On the way back to the A, I fell asleep thinking about how imma live in my ROACH infested brand new home 🏡 #jealousprejudicebitch #disgusting #howlowwillyougo #ohithoughtyoudidntseeme #pottymouthtrashychildren #learnedbehavior #donteverspeaktome #thisiswhyiwouldntdoashowwithyou #youwillneverwinthis #blackpeopleneedtostopsupportingtheprejudice @neneleakes **********I totally agree with you about that devil #sheisabadperson #liar #everythingaboutyouisfake #youliedabouthavingcancer #likemotherlikedaughter #nogood #bionicwoman #prejudice #ducklips #youpimpedyourdaughter #youbroughtyourkidsintothis #trailerparkstateofmind #neverforgetbigpopppa #neverforgetSweetie #closeyourlegstomarriedmen #youwilldoanythingformoney #yourwordsnotmine #RHOA
Y I K E S. This season’s gonna be a LOT.
See what some other RHOA stars think about the NeNe VS Kim drama on the flip.
Marlo Hampton has something to share….
Go ahead and spill it.
Kim actually appeared on Watch What Happens Live last night and had nothing but nice things to say about NeNe.
“I will always love her,” said Kim.
This had to be pre-taped, right?