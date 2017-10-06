Pitiful Thugger Girl:Young Thirsty Thug Sends Ex Jerrika Karlae Death Threats After She Ignores Apology

Young Thug Threatens Jerrika Karlae After Cheating

Young Thug and his harem must be playing on social media or they’re really this messy, and DUMB. The rapper was outed for being a dirty dog earlier this week, and then began publicly begging his ex-fiancé Jerrika Karlae for another chance. After she ignored his plea, he threatens with DEATH her on twitter.

This man allegedly left his “secret” phone around and Jerrika went through it. She found explicit texts and photos to Thug from her own friend. A mess. Yesterday Thug was copping a plea.

Smh. Take a look.

Thugger asking everyone for some help to get a second chance 👀 A post shared by Our Generation Music 🔰 (@ourgenerationmusicco) on Oct 5, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Her response?

Jerrika hasn’t publicly responded to Thug’s apologies. In fact, she’s turned off her IG comment. So much for soliciting fans to “win her back.” She just had this to say on twitter:

I'm definitely back on the market tho 💋 — Jerrika Karlae (@MissJerrikaK) October 4, 2017

See y'all hoes sit up and giggle at the next woman struggle….with a closet of skeletons and a negative bank account. — Jerrika Karlae (@MissJerrikaK) October 6, 2017

Young Thug must’ve been drinking that Thug juice in the wee hours of the night when he tweeted this threat.

What market?? Bitch u goin die OnGod https://t.co/7ZJLuhMVSC — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 6, 2017

