McFade With Cheese: A Vicious McDonald’s Kerfuffle Popped Off & Shattered Twitter

Ole boy in the blue regretting everything . pic.twitter.com/3k5zTDCw2C — 🎃 tony🎃 (@gawdcomplexx) October 6, 2017

Vicious McDonald’s Kerfuffle Breaks Twitter

Here we go AGAIN with another vicious restaurant kerfuffle going viral. This time, at McDonald’s between a disrespectful preggo customer and FED UP employee who put the spicy McBeats on her and sent Twitter spiraling into a TIZZY.

Peep the Twitter chaos over the latest vicious McD’s kerfuffle deal on the flip.