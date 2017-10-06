McFade With Cheese: A Vicious McDonald’s Kerfuffle Popped Off & Shattered Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12
❯
❮
Vicious McDonald’s Kerfuffle Breaks Twitter
Here we go AGAIN with another vicious restaurant kerfuffle going viral. This time, at McDonald’s between a disrespectful preggo customer and FED UP employee who put the spicy McBeats on her and sent Twitter spiraling into a TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter chaos over the latest vicious McD’s kerfuffle deal on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://story.ng/mcfade-with-cheese-a-vicious-mcdonalds-kerfuffle-popped-off-shattered-twitter/ McFade With Cheese: A Vicious McDonald’s Kerfuffle Popped Off & Shattered Twitter – Story.ng