Paperback Pettiness: Tamar Tearfully Says THIS Is Why She Still Isn’t Friends With Toya

Tamar Braxton Speaks On Her Fallout With Toya Wright

Tamar Braxton is still speaking on her fallouts with several of her friends. As previously reported the songstress is promoting her final album “Bluebird Of Happiness” that hit stores September 29. And in between pushing her project, she’s answering questions about her personal life including that time she stopped speaking to Tiny Harris, Monica and Toya Wright.

If you can remember, Tamar admitted to unfollowing all of them because she didn’t want to see their appearances and promotions of “The Real” after she was booted off. Most recently she said that while she and Tiny have reconciled, Monica blocked her on social media over the incident.

Now according to Tamar she and Toya Wright might be past the point of reconciliation. Why? Because she was devasted to hear her say that they weren’t’ friends.

“I feel like that’s a different conversation,” said Tamar on The Breakfast Club. “[I saw her] on this show, this very show I was watching and I was devastated.”

“I had no idea that that wasn’t my friend. I had no idea the things that were coming out of her mouth,” said Tamar recalling the time that Toya told Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy that they weren’t really friends. “This is one of the things that hurt me the most. I’m not gonna cry–when her brothers died that really affected me. Tiny and I were together and we both called her. I just found it really hard to hear her say that that was a “nice gesture.””

Tamar’s also adamant that she had no idea that Toya had an issue with her and she still doesn’t understand why she was so upset about her unfollowing her on social media.

“I had no idea [that we had beef]. On God, I had no idea,” said Tamar. “I’m not the kind of person—I’m so blessed and so unbothered that if someone wants to get on a television show of mine, why do I care? That’s a not check coming out of my pocket. It’s really important for me for all of my friends be successful. “You can be offended if you want to, but that’s still my feelings,” she added. “Unfollowing somebody should not define a relationship.”

Charlamagne also asked Tamar about that extremely shady “Paperback Toya” comment that Tamar made in the midst of her reconciliation with Tiny.

