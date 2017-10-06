Get Your Life Together: Rehabbing DMX Lookin’ 40-Pounds Huskier Leaving Court [Video]

Image via John Lamparski/Getty Images

DMX Looks To Have Put On Some Weight As He Leaves Court

DMX is trying his damnedest to stay out of prison for tax evasion and in the mean time he’s trying to get clean and sober.

Earl Simmons was seen leaving court in NYC looking sober, but also fat. At least fatter than we’ve seen him recently.

Hopefully an extra month of rehab will be as good for his sobriety as it is for his belly.