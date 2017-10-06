It’s Just TV: Twitter Its Taking Its Lawrence Hate Out On Jay Ellis’ Sassy Photo Shoot
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Jay Ellis’ Sassy Shoot Gets Dragged
Let’s get this out the way: Jay Ellis and Lawrence are two different people. We do understand that, right? That doesn’t matter. He still posed in these heada$$ clothes and the internet went to town on him. It was a perfect time for people to get their Insecure anxiety out in the world.
So take a look at the insane clothes and the #LawrenceHive in crisis.