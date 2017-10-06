Feeling This Get Up? Blonde Solange’s Penny Colored Party Dress

Are You Feeling This Get Up?

Solange was seen out last night on the scene in NYC. It was the perfect excuse for the singer to brighten up the night with her new curly blonde afro. She matched her crown with a lava colored get up. It looks like a mini dress with a long corset cape. Are you feeling this get up on Solange?

The special get up was for something called the Surface Travel Awards at Hotel Americano.

On a scale from 1-10 how much are you feeling Solo’s blonde hair? Or does it need to marinate for a few more days?