Exclusive: Judge Throws Out Suit Accusing Terrence Howard Of Bilking $250K From Ex-Managers

Empire Actor Accused Of Stiffing Former Management Company

An LA judge has agreed to dismiss a case accusing Terrence Howard of owing $250,000 to his former management company after both sides agreed to settle the case out of court, BOSSIP has learned.

Authentic Talent and Literary Management sued Howard last year for breach of contract, claiming he promised to pay the company 10 percent of his earnings from the hit show in exchange for its counseling, management, and career guidance. Instead, the suit said Howard terminated their oral contract and hadn’t paid them a dime in almost a year, according to court docs.

The suit doesn’t give a dollar amount on what Howard allegedly owes, but said he’s already raked in millions and the company is owed to more than $250,000.

The company said it played a key role in Howard’s career resurgence, and Howard agreed to pay them a portion of his “Empire” revenue throughout his seven-season contract with the show, regardless of whether Howard ended their working relationship or not.

But they said Howard just stopped paying them and then abruptly canceled their services.

Howard, who stars on Fox’s “Empire” TV show, initially ignored the lawsuit and a judge later put him ins default. However, the actor finally agreed to settle a lawsuit accusing him of dumping his former management company after they got his career back on track.

Authentic Talent and Literary Management asked the judge last week to throw the case out, citing the settlement deal. The judge agreed and dismissed the case Sept. 29, court docs show.