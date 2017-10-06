Pay Attention: Tropical Storm Nate Strengthens As It Approaches New Orleans, Kills 22 In Central America
Tropical Storm Nate Approaches New Orleans After Killing 22
The fear of death and destruction that comes with natural disaster is still looming over the greater 50 states.
According to NYDailyNews, Tropical Storm Nate is headed directly toward New Orleans after claiming 22 lives in Central America.
The National Hurricane Center posits that Nate’s 45 MPH will gain significant strength as it travels through the gulf of Mexico.
It is believed that Nate will be a full-blown hurricane by the time it touches Nawlins on Sunday.
If you live in N.O. or any of the coastal regions of Louisiana, don’t sleep. Sh!t will be real.