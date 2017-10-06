Lin Manuel-Miranda Drops A Song To Raise Money For Puerto Rico

Lin Manuel-Miranda Releases Single For Hurricane Relief

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has released an original song in order to raise money for Puerto Rican hurricane relief, and he’s enlisted some of the biggest Latin names in music to help to help him.

The song, “Almost Like Praying,” features Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello, Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, John Leguizamo and Rita Moreno, among many others. All of the proceeds from both downloading and streaming the track go to The Hispanic Federation’s disaster relief fund.

In record time, an Almost Like Praying music video.

Watch, enjoy, and DONATE: https://t.co/RzM7fnYpQq — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 6, 2017

Manuel-Miranda told the Associated Press, “I was like every Puerto Rican with ties to the island, with family on the island. We all had a terrible few days of silence. For some, those days were weeks. For me, that helplessness turned into, ‘OK, well what can I write that will help? Can I write a tune that we can monetize?’”

“This song is designed so that those towns never feel forgotten again,” he said. “I cannot wait for Puerto Ricans to hear Luis Fonsi sing the name of their town or J.Lo to sing the name of their town.”

