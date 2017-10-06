…And water is wet

Former “Apprentice” Producer Accuses Trump Of Racism

An ex-reality TV show producer is confirming the obvious to anyone with common sense; Donald Trump’s made racist comments. Bill Pruitt a former “The Apprentice” producer said Thursday that President Trump repeatedly made racist comments behind the scenes of his former NBC show, according to The Hill.

Pruitt revealed the news this week during a guest appearance on NPR’s “Embedded” podcast. Pruitt claims that before he became mayo packet POTUS, the reality TV host said disparaging things about African-Americans and Jewish people while trying to figure out who to fire from “The Apprentice.”

“[It was] very much a racist issue,” Pruitt said.

The White House has since responded to Pritt’s claims and told NPR that they were “the same recycled and false attacks.”

SURE.

Pruitt first brought up Trump’s racism after news broke about Trump’s “grab them by the p***y comments.”

As a producer on seasons 1 & 2 of #theapprentice I assure you: when it comes to the #trumptapes there are far worse. #justthebegininng — Bill Pruitt (@billpruitt) October 8, 2016

You mean the guy who said white supremacists are “very fine people” is racist??? We for one, are SHOCKED.