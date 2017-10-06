Caucasian Catastrophe: School Evacuated Over The Potent Smell Of A Pumpkin Spice Air Freshener

“Strange Odor” Ends Up Being Pumpkin Spice Air Freshener

Oh, for the love of Becky…

During class Thursday afternoon, students at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Baltimore started to smell a “strange odor.” Some of them began coughing and had some trouble breathing, so students and staff members were evacuated from the building, and the fire department was called to investigate the cause. The school also said in a statement that, “five members of our community were transported to area hospitals as a precautionary measure.”

Initially, people thought the smell might be a burnt out light bulb, but the smell appeared to be getting stronger. In actuality, it turns out the smell was “this plug-in air freshener that basically puts out the odor every so many seconds, and it’s pumpkin spice,” according to Baltimore Fire Chief Roman Clark.

The fire department sent a Hazmat team to test for hazardous materials, but Clark said the readings throughout the high school were negative….because, you know, the smell was just some good ole pumpkin spice.